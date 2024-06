Community Chat: Should Uber and Bolt drivers pay taxi bosses?

The war between taxi operators and e-hailing services continues, with a KwaZulu-Natal association reportedly demanding “protection money” from Uber and Bolt drivers.

According to The North Coast Courier, e-hailing drivers have to pay R600 a week to operate in Ballito.

The Dolphin Coast Taxi Association has defended the money grab, claiming the money will benefit both services.

Should Uber and Bolt drivers pay taxi operators?

