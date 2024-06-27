Dear John: Ramaphosa lambastes Steenhuisen and Zille in scathing letter

Ramaphosa accused the DA leader of "moving the goalposts" in negotiations with the ANC

As the deal between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) balances on a knife edge, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the DA “jeopardised the foundation of setting up a Government of National Unity (GNU)” with its letter of demands.

In a scathing letter to John Steenhuisen, and seen by The Citizen, Ramaphosa accused the DA leader of “moving the goalposts” in negotiations with the ANC

The letter was written after the ANC had made a final offer of six Cabinet posts. The DA then demanded two further posts which angered Ramaphosa and ANC negotiators.

Zille lambasted

Ramaphosa’s letter to Steenhuisen admonishes the DA leader for insisting on conducting negotiations through written correspondence.

“Matters of national importance, such as these, are best conducted in face-to-face negotiations. Only when both sides agree that the discussions between them have reached a level of maturity and advance should they be reduced to writing, to live up to the principle of transparency.”

Ramaphosa also lambasted DA federal chair Helen Zille.

“I informed you that the habit of negotiating through correspondence, as adopted by the DA, can be problematic. It can, for example, make parties play to the gallery of public opinion through media leakages resulting in the loss of focus on the real substance of the negotiations.

“I also informed you that we found the letter from your Federal Chairperson offensive, condescending, and inconsistent with the Constitution,” Ramaphosa said.

DA parallel government

Ramapahosa accused the DA of wanting to set up an illegal “parallel government”, which would operate outside the parameters of the Constitution.

“I regard your approach in moving the goalposts as a continuation of what was articulated in your Federal Chair’s letter of 22 June 2024 on issues such as ‘sealed mandates’ of Ministries, through which the DA seemed to want to set up a parallel government that would operate outside the framework and parameters of the Constitution-based method and protocols of running the government of the Republic of South Africa.

“I also prefer not to deal further with the legally incompetent proposals to unilaterally re-determine contractual arrangements of directors-general and other contracts. I did inform you that I felt we should not dwell on the misguided propositions contained in that letter as paying attention to the contents of that letter would divert us from the task at hand, of constituting a GNU,” Ramaphosa wrote.

Changing positions

Ramaphosa also reflected on the GNU statement of intent, saying it “shall be constituted in a manner that reflects genuine inclusiveness of all the political parties that are party to the statement of intent and are represented in the National Assembly, broadly taking into account [my emphasis] the number of seats parties have in the National Assembly and the need to advance the national interest”.

“The clause further provides that the president shall, in constituting the executive, take into account the electoral outcomes. These commitments are set out in full appreciation of the president retaining discretion to constitute the cabinet – a prerogative I believe I have duly and sufficiently tempered to fulfil the commitment of the statement of intent,” Ramaphosa wrote.

Ramaphosa also advised Steenhuisen of urgency, as the country could not continue with this “paralysis”, saying he intended to conclude all negotiations and consultation this week, while remaining open to further discussions.

ANC pushed too far

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie said in a social media post said the ANC had been pushed too far by the DA.

“The letter by President Cyril Ramaphosa is direct and that of a man who wants a solution with people hellbent on humiliating the ANC and wanting to insert themselves as the new leaders of SA and GNU. His letter is the most polite FU ever,” McKenzie wrote.

