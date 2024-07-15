Local News

Community Chat: What do you do with your old clothes?

Second-hand clothing has come under the spotlight after a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) non-profit complained about the state of donations it had received.

According to the Northglen News, The Baby Home Durban North manager Jo Teunissen recently revealed that her organisation sometimes gets second-hand clothing that is mouldy or torn.

“This is not the first time the Baby Home has received items that can’t be used because they are in such bad condition. This has been heavy on my heart so I posted on Facebook hoping that people will take a better look at what they donate,” said Teunissen.

What do you do with your old clothes?

