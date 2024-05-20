WATCH: Two dead, several injured in massive crash on N12 Westbound

An 11-vehicle crash on N12 Westbound leaves two dead, several injured, and causes major traffic disruptions.

Two fatalities and multiple injuries were reported in a massive multi-vehicle accident on the N12 Westbound at Edenvale Road in Ekurhuleni on Monday afternoon.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said 11 vehicles were involved in the accident that happened at around 12:10 pm.

All the lanes were closed, and the N12 Eastbound was also closed.

Highway closed

“The freeway is still closed completely, traffic is diverted, and traffic is heavily backed up,” Makgato told The Citizen.

Initial findings suggest that the truck transporting iron steel lost its load, according to Jacaranda FM.

Watch videos of the accident below:

Crash on the N12 Westbound at Edenvale Rd. All lanes closed. Heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/FXLBaa5gkb — SCP SECURITY (@SCP_SECURITY) May 20, 2024

Massive MVA (Motor Vehicle Accident) on the N12 Westbound at Edenvale Rd. All lanes closed. Heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/bhwu77g1HS — SCP SECURITY (@SCP_SECURITY) May 20, 2024

Pongola truck driver gets 20 years imprisonment

Last week, the Pongola truck driver who was convicted of murdering 20 people, mostly children, was sentenced to 20 years of direct imprisonment.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court sitting in Pongola sentenced Sibusiso Siyaya (30) on 20 counts of murder, as well as reckless and negligent driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver after an accident.

On 16 September 2022, he collected a load of coal in Mpumalanga and made his way towards the coal terminal in Richards Bay.

Driving into oncoming traffic

“En route, Siyaya drove recklessly and often overtook several vehicles over the double barrier centre median and onto the oncoming lane, causing oncoming vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision with his vehicle,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“Whilst driving on the on-coming lane, Siyaya collided with a motor vehicle carrying 20 passengers. The occupants of the motor vehicle were aged between 5 and 28 years old and were predominantly schoolchildren on their way to school.”

The head-on collision killed all the occupants of the motor vehicle. Siyaya fled the scene after the collision and was arrested a day later.

“The NPA welcomes the outcome of this precedent-setting case. We commend the stellar efforts of the prosecution and other stakeholders.”

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal