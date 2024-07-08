Community Chat: Will new police minister Senzo Mchunu curb crime?

Senzo Mchunu has been appointed as the new police minister. Picture: Water and Sanitation department/Twitter

Crime has become a scourge of everyday life in South Africa, with a Gauteng family’s home recently hit by a stray bullet during a shootout.

According to the Kempton Express, the bullet hit a young girl’s room in Rhodesfield at about 1:40 am, leaving the family shaken.

The gunbattle between criminals and security personnel followed the ransacking of a liquor warehouse in the area.

Will the new police minister curb crime?

