Western Cape police find undocumented women and children hidden inside bus trailer

One of the passengers allegedly offered a police member R50,000 to release the passengers.

Paarl police have detained women and children who were hidden inside a bus trailer, a move welcomed by the Department of Home Affairs.

According to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, South African Police Service (Saps) officers were patrolling the N1 highway on Saturday morning when they noticed people disembarking from a passenger bus near the Sonstraal offramp.

Police officers approached the bus and discovered undocumented women and children inside the trailer attached to the bus.

One of the passengers allegedly offered one of the Saps members R50,000 to release the passengers.

“The Saps member honoured his mandate and executed an arrest on charges of prevention and combatting of corrupt activities, an offence in terms of the Immigration Act, Prevention and Combatting of Trafficking in Persons [Act],” said Swartbooi.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident will be conducted by the Hawks.

They are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has offered the Hawks the department’s support and cooperation. This will enable swift and successful prosecutions in the case, he said.

Schreiber said his department is committed to enabling lawful investment, tourism and the attraction of skills on the one hand – while enforcing a zero-tolerance approach to fraud, corruption and unlawful actions.

“Building an immigration system that enables economic growth and job creation while safeguarding our country from illegality will require a whole-of-government approach and collaboration across departments,” he said.

“The Department of Home Affairs is committed to playing its role alongside law enforcement and prosecutorial services, and invites the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) to contact the department for any assistance it can provide in this regard.”

Home affairs and visas

The arrests come a few days after the Department of Home Affairs extended the temporary concession for foreign nationals awaiting the outcome of their visa, waiver and appeal applications.

This, according to Home Affairs, was aimed at addressing a backlog of applications.

“You cannot punish a person when the department has failed to facilitate what may have started as a legal application,” said Schreiber.

“The visa issue is one of the many priorities we need to tackle in this department. The processing of visas can serve as an economic catalyst for South Africa. It will help in places where we have scarce skills or people with exceptional skills, but also in the day-to-day operations.

“The swift arrest of persons alleged to have violated our immigration laws in the same week that the Minister of Home Affairs extended a concession that safeguards applicants who abide by the law, sends a strong message that the new leadership at Home Affairs understands the differentiated approach that is required to grow the economy while securing our country,” said Schreiber.



