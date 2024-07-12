Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

12 Jul 2024

11:15 am

Community Chat: Would you buy a lion?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Game farm worker mauled to death by lioness in KZN

Picture: iStock

Two men have been arrested for trying to sell six lions illegally.

According to Potchefstroom Herald, Nico Scholtz (32) and Huu Tao Nguyen (53) were nabbed by the Hawks on a farm in the area.

Anyone who wants to keep, buy or sell wild animals, including lions, need a permit to do so.

In 2019, there were 7,979 lions in captivity in South Africa across 366 facilities. 

The government has tightened controls around keeping lions and other apex predators in recent years, including reviewing current permits.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Would you buy a lion?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

community Editor’s Choice farm lions Potchefstroom

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Would you buy a lion?
News Former VBS boss Matodzi accuses Malema and Shivambu of ‘fleecing millions’ from bank
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: We’re counting on the wrong GNU
Business Sahpra proposes mandatory BEE compliance in healthcare sector
World WATCH: Biden mistakenly refers to Zelensky as ‘President Putin’

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES