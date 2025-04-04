SA won’t drop ICJ case against Israel, even if Trump waives restrictions – Dirco

Trump cut financial aid to South Africa, citing Pretoria taking Israel to the ICJ and 'strengthening ties with Iran'.

South Africa will not withdraw its International Criminal Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel, even if US President Donald Trump waives all restrictions imposed on the country, says the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco).

Trump has cut financial aid to South Africa, citing Pretoria taking Israel to the ICJ and “strengthening ties with Iran, which supports terrorism globally”.

‘Bad things in SA’

This week, Trump also slapped a universal 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the US and additional reciprocal tariffs for several other countries, including 30% for South Africa.

“They have got some bad things going on in South Africa. You know, we are paying them billions of dollars, and we cut the funding because a lot of bad things are happening in South Africa. They don’t want to report it,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: US Congressman Ronny Jackson introduces bill to hold SA accountable

ICJ case stays

Dirco ministerial spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told eNCA that South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel is going nowhere.

“We’re not going to drop the ICJ case and it’s no longer even a South African case. There are 11 other countries that have joined this case, in fact about 13, to be correct,” Phiri said.

“So, now the horse is really bolted. But also, it’s an issue of fundamental principle that we are standing on. We are saying that international law must be respected and our own international law obligations as a country must be respected.”

SA ICJ case

In its initial application, South Africa submitted an 84-page application at the ICJ on 29 December 2023, pleading with the court to find Israel guilty of suspected genocide and order it to, among other things, halt its invasion in Gaza.

Since launching the case at the ICJ, South Africa has approached the court four times, requesting interim measures to halt Israel’s attacks on the occupied territory.

Despite three orders being granted in South Africa’s favour, they have had little to no impact on all forms of Israel’s attacks on Palestinian life, essential services and the need for humanitarian aid.

Genocide Convention

Phiri added that South Africa is a signatory to the Genocide Convention.

“We are signatories to the Genocide Convention, and we are then required to act consistently in accordance with the Genocide Convention. So, to suggest that we can forego that very firm international principle, but also the constitutional obligation of our nation is not something that we can concede.

“I must also say I am happy to hear even in his (Trump’s) messaging, he’s actually saying a lot of what the South African government says. So, it seems like he is aware of what the message is, that our relationship with the United States is a mutually beneficial relationship,” Phiri said.

ALSO READ: Trump’s 30% tariffs on SA a ‘barrier to trade and shared prosperity’, Presidency says [VIDEO]

Relations

Phiri said there are a number of South African companies in the US that actually create jobs in that country.

“Our products that end up in the United States do add value to the United States populous. So, these are things that the United States cannot completely discard when looking at South Africa.”

New US Bill

Meanwhile, US Congressman and Republican Ronny Jackson has introduced the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, providing tools to impose sanctions on “corrupt South African government officials” who support America’s adversaries like China, Russia and Iran, among others.

The Act would mandate a full review of the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa.

ALSO READ: ‘Clearing the air’: Inside Dirco’s meeting with US officials