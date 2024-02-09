The Tshwane’s deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya has paid back the R10 000 she pocketed for a trip she never took and donated the interest to charity. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane last month accused her of pocketing R10 000 in spending money for a trip to South Arabia during her term as chief of staff in the mayor’s office, although she didn’t go on the trip. Voluntary paid it all back and interest But she voluntary paid it all back, along with accrued interest, said ActionSA Gauteng provincial chair Funzi Ngobeni. “In line with her commitment to transparently…

The Tshwane’s deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya has paid back the R10 000 she pocketed for a trip she never took and donated the interest to charity.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane last month accused her of pocketing R10 000 in spending money for a trip to South Arabia during her term as chief of staff in the mayor’s office, although she didn’t go on the trip.

Voluntary paid it all back and interest

But she voluntary paid it all back, along with accrued interest, said ActionSA Gauteng provincial chair Funzi Ngobeni.

“In line with her commitment to transparently address this matter and maintain the integrity of her office, Moya voluntarily returned the amount,” Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni said Moya had no control over the travel arrangements or the subsequent cancellation, thereby dispelling any insinuations suggesting impropriety on the part of the deputy mayor.

“Crucially, following the cancellation of the trip, the city did not make any formal request for Moya to return the amount paid, which can be attributed to the standard nature and purpose of a travel allowance advance payment.

“Despite the city not having requested the return of this amount, Moya has since repaid it in full. Moya offered to pay interest on this amount, but the city Deputy mayor pays back R10k for trip Senzo trial could not accept it, after which Moya accordingly donated the interest to charity,” he said.

R6 000 donation made to women’s shelter

Ngobeni said a donation of R6 000 had been made to King’s Hope, a women’s shelter in Olievenhoutbosch.

“The deputy mayor wishes to reassure the residents of Tshwane that her sole focus is on revitalising the city and delivering on key commitments,” he said.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said the money was a pragmatic issue, especially for the mayor.

“But the issue has now been resolved; it is about the coalition of the parties that need to coexist with each other which will inevitably include some compromises.

“If the DA pulls a hard one against the deputy mayor it can disturb the relationship between the two parties. Sometimes that practise comes at the taxpayer expenses, like in this case, it was too difficult for the coalition to be established and stabilised without this step,” he said.

Bygones be bygones

Croucamp said it was now a matter of letting bygones be bygones and let’s move on.

Neither the EFF Tshwane nor the DA Tshwane commented by the time of going to print.