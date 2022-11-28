Search and rescue K9 missing after falling down manhole in Pretoria

Citizen Reporter

A search and rescue dog from missing pet search and rescue unit Healthy Hound SA is missing, after falling down a manhole on Sunday.

Jett is still trapped in a manhole in Kilner Park, Pretoria, which he fell down while tracking a missing Jack Russel, Pretoria Rekord reports.

Photo: Supplied

The accident happened after Jett tracked the missing dog in reeds at the Hartbeespruit nature area when he fell into the open drain.

His handler, Diane Logie, tried to save him, but was unable to reach him in time before he was swept away.

Search and rescue teams, including police, as well as volunteers have been trying to rescue him for the past two days, working well into the night.

Jett, a search and rescue K9, fell into a drain while searching for a Jack Russel. Photo: Shaun Sproule

The drain Jett fell into has fast-flowing water in drainage pipes, but the search team is still hopeful they will find him alive.

Leader of the rescue effort, Christelle Brits, told the publication they hoped Jett caught himself on a grid, or at one of the bends in a pipe, and would stay put long enough for him to be rescued.

Local plumbing services are now being enlisted to assist in the rescue. Anyone who can help rescue Jett can call Karlene on 083 360 5839.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord’s website, by Shaun Sproule. Read the original article here.