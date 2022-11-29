PICS: Search for missing K9 called off after Jett presumed dead

Citizen Reporter

Search efforts for Healthy Hound Missing Pet Search K9 Jett have gone from rescue to body recovery.

Jett went missing after falling down a manhole in Pretoria on Sunday. He was tracking a missing Jack Russell in the Hartbeesspruit nature area when he fell.

Pretoria Rekord reported his handler, Diane Logie, tried to save him, but was unable to reach him in time before he was swept away.

The manhole Jett fell into. Photo: Facebook

ALSO READ: Search and rescue K9 missing after falling down manhole in Pretoria

A massive search effort ensued, involving police, volunteers and the Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

The drain Jett fell into has fast-flowing water in drainage pipes, but on Monday, the search team was still hopeful they would find him alive.

Leader of the rescue effort, Christelle Brits, told the publication they hoped Jett caught himself on a grid, or at one of the bends in a pipe, and would stay put long enough for him to be rescued.

Rescue teams trying to find Jett. Photo: Facebook

But on Monday evening, Healthy Hound posted a heartwrenching post on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Get to know the K9s that help keep SA’s wild animals safe

“It is with heavy and reluctant hearts that we post this. All search efforts have been exhausted. It is now a body recovery. In the end, the Tshwane Emergency Services Department treated him like a missing human. They will help us continue searching for his body. Thank you to a great city.

“There are too many people to mention but thank you to each and every person who assisted us in searching and for each and every message. You gave your all. Thank you.

“Rest In Peace ‘Little Dog'”.

Jett was tasked with recovering lost or stolen pets and wildlife, along with qualified pet detectives.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Pretoria Rekord‘s Shaun Sproule.