Missing Witbank boy found dead near where father allegedly took own life

The body of a five-year-old boy who went missing three days ago has been found in an open field near the central business district in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

Tragic end

The tragic discovery of Shaydino Padda, affectionately known as ‘Bokkie’, comes shortly after his father allegedly took his own life, Witbank News reported.

Padda went missing a day after his father failed to return home earlier this week. The father’s body was later found a few blocks away from Padda’s, at a hockey field of a local high school.

The boy’s body was found by police and identified by his family on the scene.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Eddie Hall told the publication no foul play was suspected in the death of the father.

“A pathological post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death,” Hall said.

Missing girl found dead

In the Northern Cape, a five-year-old girl who went missing on 5 November was found dead in a veld near Alheit Kakamas.

Shane Basson was allegedly murdered the day before she was found.

The man accused of killing her, 37-year-old Jan Heyns, appeared in the Kakamas Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, on charges of rape and murder.

The case was postponed to 30 November for further investigation. Heyns has been remanded in custody.

