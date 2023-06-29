KZN police beef up security ahead of Durban July

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

In anticipation of the Hollywoodbets Durban July taking place at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 1 July 2023, various law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service (Saps), have ramped up their efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees.

Extensive planning and collaboration between the Saps, event organisers and other security agencies have been ongoing for several weeks leading up to the event.

According to the country’s law enforcement, a proactive approach, based on past experiences, has been adopted to tackle any potential challenges that may arise during the event.

The organisers of the event confirmed that police officers and additional personnel would be strategically deployed both within and around the racecourse, as well as throughout the city, to address any issues that could disrupt the proceedings.

Targeted operations

“Joint law enforcement teams will be conducting targeted operations in the city and on major routes, with a specific focus on combating drunk driving, substance abuse, and apprehending vehicles without valid license plates.

“High visibility operations will also be prioritised in liquor outlets and entertainment areas to maintain order and safety,” said Captain Carmen Rhynes, spokesperson for Saps.

She said Saps and other law enforcement agencies will closely monitor the event to ensure peace and stability.

“Spectators and horse racing enthusiasts are urged to conduct themselves in a respectful manner and fully enjoy the entertainment on offer,” she said.

Attendees are advised to take precautions in safeguarding their valuables while at the racecourse, as there may be individuals with malicious intent mingling within the crowds.

Those planning to indulge in alcohol, were urged to arrange transportation by drop-off and pick-up services or utilise available public transport options.

Prohibited items

“Prohibited items will be strictly enforced, and all attendees will be subjected to searches upon entry to the stadium.

“The public is forewarned that certain items are prohibited and will not be allowed into the venue under any circumstances. These include sharp instruments such as knives, firearms, bottles and alcohol,” Captain Rhynes said.

“We assure you that we remain committed to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.”