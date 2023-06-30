Durban July: Everything you need to know about all the runners at Greyville

By Robert Garner

The Hollywoodbets Durban July takes place at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Saturday. Here are all the runners.

1 BLESS MY STARS – 50/1 (52kg)

Trainer: Sean Tarry

Jockey: Ant Mgudlwa

Talented Grade 1-winning filly in the care of a multiple champion trainer. Has bottom weight but not well treated at the weights, faces the best males for the first time and may find 2,200m too far.

Career: 11 runs; 4 wins; 4 places. Earnings R1,123,750.

2 WITHOUT QUESTION – 9/1 (54.5kg)

Trainer: Justin Snaith

Jockey: Richard Fourie

Pick of Cape trainer Justin Snaith’s five runners. Has twice finished some two lengths behind July favourite SEE IT AGAIN and now meets his rival on 2kg better terms, which should bring them together.

Career: 12 Runs; 3 Wins; 4 Places. Earnings: R686,250.

3 TIME FLIES – 40/1 (55kg)

Trainer: Brett Crawford

Jockey: Louis Mxothwa

One of four fillies in the race. This four-year-old has never finished out of the places and has won four of her last six starts. Faces her biggest test to date but she’s improving and ran the race of her life last time.

Career: 10 Runs; 5 Wins; 5 Places. Earnings: R586,875.

4 WINCHESTER MANSION – 11/2 (53kg)

Trainer: Brett Crawford

Jockey: Kabelo Matsunyane

Demolished his opposition in a Grade 3 feature over 1800m last time out and will prefer this longer distance. More required now, but is improving, and has a handy weight and an inside draw. Must respect.

Career: 14 Runs; 4 Wins; 7 Places. Earnings: R564,100.

5 BILLY BOWLEGS – 28/1 (53.5kg)

Trainer: Alec Laird

Jockey: Sean Veale.

Promising runs in a couple of major races for three-year-olds, as well as finishing a close fourth against older horses in the Premier’s Champions Challenge last time. Can improve, not out of it.

Career: 10 Runs; 3 Wins; 3 Places. Earnings: R821,875.

6 DO IT AGAIN – 28/1 (57kg)

Trainer: Justin Snaith

Jockey: Gavin Lerena

This eight-year-old runs in the July for the sixth time after winning in 2018 and 2019 and placing three times since. Bids to become the first horse to win three times and you have to respect him.

Career: 34 Runs; 9 Wins; 15 Places. Earnings: R9,494,425.

7 SEE IT AGAIN – 4/1 (56.5kg)

Trainer: Michael Roberts

Jockey: Piere Strydom

The current favourite. Trained by Michael Roberts and to be ridden by Piere Strydom, the two best SA jockeys over the last 50 years. Top three-year-old with terrific acceleration and a worthy favourite.

Career: 9 Runs; 4 Wins; 3 Places. Earnings: R2,065,625.

8 SILVER DARLING – 50/1 (55kg)

Trainer: Justin Snaith

Jockey: JP van der Merwe

Finished third behind RAIN IN HOLLAND and TIME FLIES in the Woolavington over 2200m at Greyville last time and little to choose among the three on that form. Has a much tougher task now.

Career: 16 Runs; 4 Wins; 9 Places. Earnings: R1,018,300.

9 SON OF RAJ – 14/1 (53kg)

Trainer: Weiho Marwing

Jockey: Muzi Yeni

Disappointing when eighth in the Daily News 2000 last time. But that was his first start at Greyville and came after a two-month break. Fitter now, certain to stay well and not out of the picture.

Career: 8 Runs; 4 Wins; 2 Places. Earnings: R1,169,750.

ALSO READ: Durban July: Bank on the dream team

10 DAVE THE KING – 14/1 (55.5kg)

Trainer: Mike de Kock

Jockey: Craig Zackey

This front-runner nearly caused an upset when second in the Daily News, in which he finished less than a length behind SEE IT AGAIN. May try to make all again and a big threat if he can lead at an easy pace.

Career: 10 Runs; 3 Wins; 4 Places. Earnings: R1,583,800.

11 PUERTO MANZANO (Arg) – 22/1 (58kg)

Trainer: Johan Janse van Vuuren

Jockey: Keagan de Melo

Downfield in the July last year but has flourished this season with four victories, two of those in major races. In form, loads of courage and should not be far away, although probably best on a more galloping track.

Career: 24 Runs; 9 Wins; 8 Places. Earnings: R4,012,050.

12 PACAYA – 9/1 (53kg)

Trainer: Justin Snaith

Jockey: Grant van Niekerk

Ran on well and held off WINCHESTER MANSION (2.5kg worse off ) by a neck to clinch a 1900 feature here in May and a place in the July fi eld. Right age, right weight and set to

improve. He’ll be right there.

Career: 12 Runs; 5 Wins; 3 Places. Earnings: R551,400.

13 SECOND BASE – 50/1 (56.5kg)

Trainer: Robyn Klaasen

Jockey: Chase Maujean

No show in last year’s July, but regained form in debut for current trainer when pipped by PUERTO MANZANO (1.5kg worse of) in April’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein. Chance if repeats that run.

Career: 32 Runs; 7 Wins; 9 Places. Earnings: R1,630,650.

14 SAFE PASSAGE – 10/1 (58kg)

Trainer: Mike de Kock

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Saved for this race and top French rider Christophe Soumillon is flying in for the day to ride him. Carries 3.5kg more than when third last year, but older and stronger now and is set to fight out the finish.

Career: 15 Runs; 6 Wins; 6 Places. Earnings: R3,024,312.

15 RASCALLION – 16/1 (57.5kg)

Trainer: Vaughan Marshall

Jockey: Corne Orffer

Give utmost respect to this five-year-old who ran a close fifth two years ago. More recently third behind PACAYA and WINCHESTER MANSION in a 1900m feature and weighted to beat them both now.

Career: 19 Runs; 4 Wins; 11 Places. Earnings: R957,525.

16 TRIP OF FORTUNE – 50/1 (60kg)

Trainer: Candice Bass-Robinson

Jockey: Aldo Domeyer

Winner of half his 18 starts, this Cape runner made a successful raid on the Rand in April to clinch a 1600m Turffontein feature. First time this far, but classy. Expect this late supplementary entry to run close.

Career: 18 Runs; 9 Wins; 5 Places. Earnings: R1,950,250.

17 RAIN IN HOLLAND – 16/1 (56.5kg)

Trainer: Sean Tarry

Jockey: S’manga Khumalo

Brilliant filly. Took a while to recover her best form after a setback last year, but is back to best and won the 2000m Woolavington here last time out in good style. Bids to give S’manga Khumalo his third July win.

Career: 21 Runs; 11 Wins; 6 Places. Earnings: R3,528,500.

18 POMP AND POWER – 22/1 (58kg)

Trainer: Justin Snaith

Jockey: Bernard Fayd’Herbe

Favourite for the July last year, but pulled hard and ran out of fuel. Much better effort when third in the Cape Met in January. Difficult sort and much will depend on whether he can be persuaded to settle.

Career: 18 Runs; 5 Wins; 4 Places. Earnings: R1,540,275.

RESERVE 1

NEBRAAS (55kg)

Trainer: Sean Tarry

Career: 31 Runs; 8 Wins; 13 Places. Earnings R1,564,375.

RESERVE 2

JIMMY DON (53kg)

Trainer: Erico Verdonese

Career: 9 Runs; 3 Wins; 4 Places. Career: R595,125.