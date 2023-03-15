Man arrested for keeping lions on plot without permit

CNS Reporter

Police arrested a 43-year-old man after he was found in possession of three lions, without a valid permit, on a plot in Dennydale Agricultural Holdings.

Randfontein Police spokesperson Sergeant Carmen Hendricks said police officers were acting on a tip-off when they made the arrests.

The man was found in possession of three lioness’s without a valid permit. Photo submitted.

“SAPS members from Stock Theft Unit together with Nature Conservation and Endangered Species followed up on information received about a man who has lions.

“The members went to the address given and were shown the lions. They also found out that the suspect has had these lions for more than a year.

"The suspect was arrested for having the lions, two males, and one female without a valid license," said Hendricks.

She urged anyone with information on any criminality to make use of the MySAPS App or can contact Crime Stop number – 08600 10111 to report anonymously.

The arrest comes on the back of a lion that went missing around the R511 road, near the Hennops hiking trail and surrounding areas bordering Gauteng and North West last week.

Prior to that, (In February) another lioness escaped while it was being transported in the North West.

There were also reports of two tigers and three buffalos on the loose this year alone.

This article originally appeared on the Randfontein Herald and was republished with permission.

Read the original article here.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel and Marizka Coetzer

