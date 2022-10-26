Pretoria march: Streets to avoid ahead of Operation Dudula demonstration

Citizen Reporter

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has warned motorists and commuters of possible traffic disruptions owed to a march set to take place on Wednesday morning.

The march, orchestrated by Operation Dudula, is aimed at forcing mines in Bronkhorstspruit to prioritise unemployed South Africans above the hiring of undocumented foreigners, Pretoria Rekord reports.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes where possible.

TMPD officers will also be deployed to monitor marchers and all the affected streets.

Demonstrators will gather at Zithobeni Extension 2 taxi rank, on the corner of Masombuka Avenue and Mothibe Drive in Bronkhorstspruit.

March route

From the gathering point, they will march on Mothibe Drive, turn left onto R513, and continue on R513 until they make their first stop at Russell Stone Street at 11.30am.

From there, they will continue on the R513 until they reach their destination at Godrich Milling to submit their second memorandum.

The TMPD said marchers are expected to disperse from Godrich Milling at 1.30pm.

Affected streets

The following streets will be affected:

Bronkhorstspruit Road

Zwana Street

Masombuka Avenue

The R513

Mothibe Drive

Alternative routes

Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes such as:

Maseko Street

Marare Street

Ngwenya Avenue

Nthimunye Street

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord’s website. Read the original article here.