Daily news update: Sandton security alert, potential fuel shedding and Operation Dudula demonstration

The South African government says that it will inform citizens should there be any threat, following information by the US embassy in South Africa that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack.

The ‘attack’ is said to be targeting large gatherings of people “at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area” and will take place 29 October 2022.

“The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens.

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe,” the Presidency said in a statement.

A petrol attendant filling a car at a Pretoria filling station, 8 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Forget load and water restrictions, South Africa is spiralling towards potential fuel shedding due to a lack of strategic fuel reserves and refineries.

The Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association has warned that South Africa currently does not have strategic stocks in refineries as most of them are not operational.

Speaking to The Citizen, CEO of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association, Peter Morgan said most of the refineries have also become what he called “import terminals”.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes where possible. Photo for illustration: Pretoria Rekord

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has warned motorists and commuters of possible traffic disruptions owed to a march set to take place on Wednesday morning.

The march, orchestrated by Operation Dudula, is aimed at forcing mines in Bronkhorstspruit to prioritise unemployed South Africans above the hiring of undocumented foreigners, Pretoria Rekord reports.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes where possible.

TMPD officers will also be deployed to monitor marchers and all the affected streets.

Picture: Instagram

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Nadia Nakia’s relationship seems to be getting stronger after the Lemonade hitmaker declared his love for rapper and girlfriend Nadia in an interview, saying he couldn’t be happier.

Speaking to Drum Magazine, AKA is over the moon and couldn’t be happier with his relationship with Nadia, citing they are in a good place.

In the interview, he also gave insight into his future plans and his music.

AKA and Nadia been dating for over a year, however, only made their relationship public on their personal Instagram accounts on 4 March this year.

Damian Willemse, seen here at the Springboks’ training camp in Stellenbosch, is set to play a big role on the team’s tour of Europe from Saturday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Springbok coaching team have expressed their satisfaction with a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch, which concluded on Wednesday.

The Boks and an SA ‘A’ team are set to tour Europe next month, where they will play four Tests against Ireland in Dublin on 5 November, France in Marseille on 12 November, Italy in Genoa on 19 November, and England in London on 26 November and two matches against Munster on Thursday, 10 November, and the Bristol Bears a week later on 17 November respectively.