Power outage outside load shedding schedule? This may be why

Devina Haripersad

City Power has confirmed that its teams are working to restore power in the Randburg and surrounding areas after a cable was stolen on Montrose Road.

The power company stated that the estimated time of restoration would be around mid-morning.

“Teams are still busy replacing the stolen cable. Upon completion, they will conduct final test, and if all is clear, the restoration process will commence.”

Meanwhile, residents in Inaden may be without power for some time, after power tripped following load shedding.

City Power said it was not sure as yet what was causing the trip, but assured that investigations were underway. It could not confirm an estimated time for restoration just yet.

The power utility confirmed that issues with an Earth fault at the Houtkoppen substation on Wednesday, that saw residents of Johannesburg north and Juskei Park left without power for hours on end, has been resolved.

Teams were still out in Alveda, to determine the fault of the outage in the area, as well as at the Robertsham substation that provides power to Aeroton, where there was a suspected faulty cable.

