‘Off-sides’! Fists fly at important schools rugby match

By Citizen Reporter

A semi-final of one of the Blue Bulls’ City Cup leagues ended chaotically this past weekend after a controversial incident shortly before the final whistle and as a result high-level investigations are now underway after schoolchildren and parents from both participating schools were apparently involved in fist fights.

The incident took place on the school grounds of Hoërskool Erasmus, in Bronkhorstspruit, during the Stadsbeker (City Cup) semi-final rugby match between its first first team and that of Zayo Sports Academy from Arcadia, Pretoria.

Zayo vs Erasmus: Tempers rise…

With five minutes of playing time left, the Zayo Academy was ahead on the scoreboard with 32-31, after scoring a penalty goal.

Soon afterwards, Zayo attacked again and the ball was given to the visitors’ winger, who ran down the touchline. Shortly before the goal line he passed inside and Zayo scored a try, which was awarded by the referee.

However, supporters of Erasmus were convinced that Zayo winger stepped over the touchline. An argument broke out between them and the line judge, who was one of the officials of the Zayo Academy.

Supporters of Erasmus apparently broke through the barricade next to the field in anger to confront the referee.

The situation was brought under control after this and the game could be concluded.

ALSO READ: Vusi Voetsek: Pollard has been good for Boks, Libbok can be excellent

Rugby match turns into ‘boxing ring’

However, while the players shook hands after the action, one of the forwards of Erasmus allegedly punched one of his opponents.

After this, chaos broke out with several incidents where players and parents of both teams got involved in fights.

While the players shook hands after the action, one of the forwards of Erasmus allegedly punched one of his opponents.

After this, chaos broke out with several incidents where players and parents of both teams got into a scuffle.

According to Zayo managing director Francois van Tonder, the staff and management of Erasmus did nothing to prevent the fights.

Matter under investigation

Ettiene Rossouw, principal of Erasmus, told Rekord he could not comment at this stage, as the matter was being investigated internally and by the Blue Bulls Rugby Union’s High Schools Association.

Van Tonder confirmed that the linesman involved in the incident is connected to the Zayo Academy.

He also pointed out that the Blue Bulls Rugby Union (BBRU) had not provided linesmen for this match and that it had been agreed that the two schools would each appoint a linesman.

Shortage of linesmen at schools rugby match

When asked why official referees from the union were not available as linesmen for this play-off match, even though referees from the union were involved in preliminary games on the same field (u.14; u.16 and second team semi-finals), Dr Eugene Hare, CEO of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, told Rekord that this happened because of a shortage of referees.

“We have a serious shortage of referees and the men who handled those preliminary games had to leave again immediately to be able to handle club games later in the afternoon,” Hare explained.

Hare confirmed that the union had already received letters and reports from both schools and from the referee in question and that there would be a thorough investigation into the incident.

Edited by Cornelia le Roux.

This article originally appeared in Pretoria Rekord and was republished with permission. Read the original article here.