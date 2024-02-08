Weather

Heatwave is here to stay for a while

Weather forecasters say we can expect very hot and dry weather for the rest of the month. Residents are urged to stay hydrated.

The heatwave which will keep the country sweltering until the end of the week is not unusual for this time of the year, says a SA Weather Service forecaster.

Wayne Venter said the extremely hot weather was expected to cool down this weekend, with thunderstorms forecast parts of the interior.

Venter said the heatwave would continue to push up temperatures in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga and North West until tomorrow, with areas such as Thabazimbi and Bela-Bela experiencing temperatures as high as 39ºC.

“A high-pressure system will make way for scattered thundershowers by the weekend, with strong winds, hail and heavy downpours expected,” he said.

“Some rain is forecast for the weekend but it doesn’t look great for the rest of the month – it’s going to be dry,” he said.

The City of Tshwane’s emergency services’ deputy chief, Charles Mabaso, said temperatures in areas such as Hammanskraal were expected to rise to 37ºC.

Some of the effects of the heatwave may include dehydration, heat exhaustion and, in severe circumstances, a heat stroke. Mabaso urged residents to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities.

