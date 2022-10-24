Meet the street vendor who helped woman give birth outside Burgersfort Clinic

Citizen Reporter

A vetkoek vendor never thought when she went to work that she would end up assisting a young mother to give birth.

But this is exactly how 55-year-old Gladys Mokgotho’s day began, after she was captured on video assisting a distressed woman outside the gates of the Burgersfort Clinic earlier this month.

Mokgotho is now hailed a hero, both in Tubatse, Limpopo, and in the rest of the country.

Eager to help

Clad in a blue apron cooking vetkoed next to the clinic, the street vendor told Steelburger/Lydenburg News how she was eager to help a stranger.

“With that stress and those nerves, I felt like I had some kind of power come over me. I realised that if I didn’t help her, no one would, so I had to do everything for that child to survive. And it worked out.”

She said when everyone flocked to the clinic’s gates, she made her way to see what the commotion was about.

“I also went to the gates and saw the young lady. I immediately ordered the other women to cover

her with towels.

“I then assisted her to give birth. The other ladies helped to ensure the safety of both the baby and mother.”

No previous experience

Having no midwifery experience, Mokhotho said the only experience she ever had when giving birth was when her grandmother assisted her in giving birth to her first child.

“My first baby was born at home. When I saw the lady’s situation, I remembered how my granny had helped me to give birth to my firstborn back in August 1985. The steps she took came back to my mind and I successfully followed them.

“It’s still a dream to me that I have orchestrated the process with flying colours and saved lives,” she told the publication.

“It’s through God’s powers that we have saved the life of the young boy.”

Originally from Shakung Village, Mokgotho said she did not think her actions were anything special, until people began visiting her and applauding her courage.

To show their appreciation, Yakgona Multipurpose Cleaners bought Mokgotho her groceries and flour for her vetkoek stand.

