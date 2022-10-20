Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
20 Oct 2022
4:30 am
News

Thabazimbi municipality: Limpopo ANC Mayor, speaker ‘instigators’ of infighting

Alex Japho Matlala

No sittings as duo fear motion of no confidence.

Thabazimbi ANC in shambles
ANC flag - Picture: Michel Bega
There has not been a contact council meeting at the coalition-led Thabazimbi local municipality in the Limpopos Waterberg region since May, due to protracted political infighting between the council's six governing political parties. Mayor and speaker 'cause' of the chaos ANC councillors are pointing at council speaker Ben Tlhabadira and mayor Tokkie Swanepoel as the main causes of the brouhaha. Tlhabadira is from the Thabazimbi Forum 4 Service Delivery while Swanepoel is from the Democratic Alliance (DA). The municipal council comprises 23 councillors from six different political parties. The ANC has 11 seats, the DA has four seats, Thabazimbi Residents...

Read more on these topics