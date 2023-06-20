Local News

Two Singapore tourists drown in river rafting accident near Hartbeespoort Dam

Two tourists from Singapore tragically died when their kayak capsized during a river rafting excursion on the Crocodile River in Hartbeespoort on Sunday.

Kayaks capsized in a rafting accident near Hartbeespoort Dam.
Four kayaks capsized. Picture - Kormorant

Two tourists from Singapore died after their kayak capsized during a river rafting excursion on the Crocodile River in Hartbeespoort on Sunday.

The two tourists were part of 20 in 13 boats that had set out on the river earlier.

SRU Strategic Response Rescue Unit’s Arthur Crewe said they received an emergency call around 14:00 on Sunday about a drowning in progress in the Crocodile River near the Lion & Safari Park.

Search and rescue on the scene. Two Singapore tourists drown in river rafting accident near Hartbeespoort Dam
Search and rescue on the scene. Picture – Kormorant


Dangerous rescue

“We rushed to the scene. It seems one of the kayaks ran into trouble, got caught in the weir and capsized. Another three boats experienced trouble collided and also capsized,” Crewe said.

While waiting for the rescue unit’s arrival, tour guides jumped into the river to rescue the tourists. Six people were rescued from the water. “We performed CPR on the victims, but unfortunately, two died. Two tour guides who tried to save the tourists also nearly drowned and were unconscious when we took them out of the water.”

According to information from the scene, the group of tourists took off from a camp near the Lion & Safari Park.

“This was just a tragic accident. The necessary security briefings were done before the group set out on the river. Our praise is extended to the tour guides who did everything possible to save the people in distress,” Crewe said.

Hartbeespoort police have opened an inquest docket.

Edited by Narissa Subramoney
This article first appeared on Caxton publication Kormorant’s website. Read the original article here.

