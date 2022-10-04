Family of five who perished in Western Cape crash identified

Citizen Reporter

The five family members who lost their lives in a horror car accident on Sunday night, on the N2 near Glentana in the Western Cape have been identified.

Only one passenger, a 12-year-old boy, survived the accident, George Herald reported.

According to Mossel Bay Advertiser, the family are originally from Malmesbury in the Western Cape.

The deceased have been named as 45-year-old Mandy Stweard, her husband Jack (48), their six-year-old daughter, and Jack’s 78-year-old parents.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies told the publication that the family were travelling in a Ford Ecosport.

Another vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was also involved in the crash.

The vehicle belonging to the Stewards was travelling towards George, and the Ford Ranger in the direction of Groot Brak.

Spies said the driver of the Ford Ranger was seriously injured, and is currently being treated in a hospital in George.

The only surviving member of the Steward family was also recovering in hospital. Family members reportedly travelled from the Cape on Monday, to support him.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Mossel Bay Advertiser’s website, by Louise Karsten. Read the original article here.