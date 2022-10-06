Two shot dead on Camps Bay beach in ‘targeted’ attack

Kgomotso Phooko

Two assailants were shot dead on Camps Bay beach in Cape Town, Western Cape, in an alleged targeted attack on Wednesday.

According to eyewitness reports, the gunmen randomly opened fire in broad daylight in front of the crowd at the tourist hotspot, specifically aiming at one of the two men.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that the gunmen immediately fled the scene after opening fire and are still at large.

Ward 54 Councillor Nicola Jowell told Cape Talk’s Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit that police understand the other man was caught in the crossfire and was shot dead by a stray bullet.

“We are waiting for the SAPS’ full report, who are in charge of the crime scene… But it does seem like it was a stray bullet. Tragically, I believe he was just about to go home and leave the beach,” said Jowell.

She said that this incident is not something that often happens at Camps Bay.

“It is obviously a very concerning situation given that we are entering into our season for the influx of tourist coming in, we know that people are gonna come in large numbers. But, this is also an area used everyday.

While shootings are a daily reality for many Capetonians, Jowell said it is alarming that the incident occurred at the city’s popular tourist destination.

Jowell said there are a lot of illegal firearms, and the police should crack down on these organised crimes.

The motive of the brazen attack is unknown at this stage, and police are conducting an investigation.

