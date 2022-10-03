Boy the only survivor after family dies in Western Cape crash

Citizen Reporter

Five members of the same family perished in a horror crash on the N2 highway near Glentana in the Western Cape on Sunday night.

The sixth passenger of the Ford Ecosport, a 12-year-old boy, was the only survivor, George Herald reports.

He is currently being treated for his injuries in a hospital in George. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Four adults and one child died at the scene, Algoa FM reported.

ALSO READ: 19 family members killed in head-on collision between taxi and truck

Police spokesperson Sergeant Lauriane Botha told George Herald the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident has also been hospitalised.

Botha said the crash took place at around 10pm.

She said circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, but could not provide further details.

The surviving boy’s family travelled from the Cape to support him, Botha said.

NOW READ: Three members of same family killed in head-on crash

Edited and translated by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication George Herald’s website, by Louise Karsten. Read the original article here.