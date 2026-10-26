Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

Mbalula blasts DA for calling Western Cape residents ‘refugees’, warns ANC collapse would harm SA [VIDEO]

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

5 minute read

26 October 2026

07:14 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Mbalula warned that those who wanted the ANC to collapse, were threatening the interests of people.

Mbalula blasts DA for calling Western Cape residents 'refugees', warns ANC collapse would harm SA Elections 2026

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has accused the DA of abandoning residents in KwaLanga, Cape Town, claiming the party ignored efforts to provide housing opportunities and instead labelled South Africans from the Eastern Cape as “refugees.”

Mbalula made the remarks at the Emamnedwini Hotel in uMshwathi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), over the weekend.

ANC collapse

The secretary-general warned that those who wanted the ANC to collapse were threatening people’s interests.

Elections 2026

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

He claimed that people within the party were responsible for the party’s problems.

“People want the ANC to die. The death of the ANC is the death of people in South Africa. We are seeing this happening in Cape Town. Our people are being called refugees in Cape Town.

A person who damages the ANC should not have their time. The problem is the person, not the party. It is this person who has been given a job, but doesn’t work and puts their hands in the till,” Mbalula said.

Refugees

In Cape Town, Mbalula said residents ultimately built shacks along a railway line after plans to secure housing failed to materialise.

“Our people decided to build shacks on the railway line here in KwaLanga, Cape Town, instead of following through on what I had initiated to get people houses,” Mbalula said.

He alleged that land had been identified to accommodate residents and give them an opportunity to build permanent homes, but accused the DA-led administration of refusing to help.

“We found plots for our people to build houses, but the DA refuses to help our people here in the Western Cape,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mbalula also took aim at the DA over comments he says were made about the affected residents, claiming the party referred to South Africans, many of them from the Eastern Cape, as “refugees”.

“The DA ignored that and instead called our people, South Africans from mostly the Eastern Cape, refugees. That’s what the DA said,” Mbalula said.

Political battle

Mbalula portrayed the dispute as one of dignity and access to housing, arguing that residents seeking a better life in the Western Cape should not be dismissed or denied assistance.

The remarks are likely to intensify the political battle between the ANC and DA over housing, migration, and service delivery in the Western Cape, where access to land and accommodation remains contentious.

“These are our people, South Africans looking for opportunities and a place to live. We identified plots for housing, but the DA refuses to help them,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said in the city of Cape Town, especially Kayelitsha, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Langa, and Mitchell’s Plain, “people are going to vote ANC.”

“There is no need for our people to vote DA, because it leaves our people in squalor. We must not give up on Cape Town and the Western Cape, we must take back this city and deliver for our people.”

Western Cape apartheid

Last week, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the “spatial architecture of apartheid” remains visible across the Western Cape, arguing that township residents continue to endure inequality and inferior services compared with wealthier suburbs.

Speaking to the media, Ramaphosa said stark disparities in housing, infrastructure, and service delivery in the Western Cape remain evident nearly three decades after democracy’s advent.

The president said township communities deserve the same opportunities and quality of services enjoyed elsewhere in Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cape Town Cyril Ramaphosa Democratic Alliance (DA) Editor’s Choice Elections Fikile Mbalula KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Local/municipal elections nopreml refugees Western Cape
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Mbalula blasts DA for calling Western Cape residents ‘refugees’, warns ANC collapse would harm SA [VIDEO]
News ‘Damning’ report reveals Tshwane mayor knew about water crisis, claims DA’s Brink
Crime OR Tambo drug bust: 250kg cocaine worth R200m seized in major crackdown
News Missed targets and lifestyle audits: Here’s how Saps performed in the last financial year
Elections 2026 Here’s how MK party’s latest leadership change could affect them at the polls

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News