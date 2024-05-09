South Africa

By Jarryd Westerdale

9 May 2024

04:23 pm

ANC’s Maepa lays charges against DA for flag ad, party says he has ‘no comprehension of freedom of expression’

The ANC's Kgosi Maepa laid charges of crimen injuria and treason against the DA for their advert depicting the South African flag on fire.

'In some countries, it’s a crime to burn the flag,' says Thuli Madonsela on DA election ad

The burning of the South African flag in the DA’s election advert has caused an uproar on social media. Photo: iStock

Ideological leanings have led to slanted interpretations of the DA’s now infamous advert featuring a burning South African flag.

Outrage over DA’s burning flag advert

The DA’s advert ignited debate after it depicted the nation’s flag engulfed in flames before being restored in line with the party’s messaging.

Some have applied a literal meaning to the burning flag and lashed out at the DA for desecrating the national symbol of unity.  

In response, ANC regional leader Dr Kgosi Maepa, acting in his personal capacity, on Thursday morning laid a case of crimen injuria and treason against the DA.

Maepa was at Brooklyn police station on Thursday morning where he laid the charges, including an additional charge relating to alleged corruption within the DA-led Tshwane municipality.

“The DA’s actions of producing an inflammatory and insensitive political campaign advert are in my view unlawful, intentional and a serious violation of the dignity of millions of South Africans. In my view, the DA has intentionally encroached the right to dignity.”

DA spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, dismissed his ANC counterpart’s actions, telling The Citizen: “Maepa has no comprehension of freedom of expression, as enshrined in our constitution. We will rescue him from constitutional illiteracy if his flimsy charges ever get to court.”

High Treason

Speaking outside the police station, Maepa claimed the DA’s advert was aimed at destabilising society.

”The actions of the DA threaten and endanger the existence, independence, and security of the state – which will be proven in court,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC Tshwane regional chair Kgosi Maepa rejected as mayoral candidate

Maepa did not stop at the criminal charges, but argued that the DA should be barred from taking part in the elections. He vowed to approach the Public Protector, IEC, Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa and Human Rights Commission.

Claims of VAT fraud and tax avoidance

Accompanying the claims made regarding the burning of the flag, Maepa accused the DA’s leaders of the Tshwane municipality of financial irregularity.

ALSO READ: Tshwane embarks on debt collection drive

In a statement released several hours after leaving the police station, Maepa detailed the nature of the accusations, stating the administration had been intentionally understating and under-declaring the City’s VAT output and tax liability.

“Tax avoidance and VAT fraud are unlawful and constitute a criminal offence. I would like the Attorney General and SIU to investigate what was done with the money from the VAT fraud, tax avoidance and the person who gave the instruction for SAP manipulation,” elaborated Maepa.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Democratic Alliance (DA) Kgosi Maepa

