WATCH: Zanu-PF will teach ANC how to rig elections – Maimane

Mmusi Maimane says the ANC's relationship with Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF could be problematic for South Africa's democracy.

The Zimbabwean question is expected to be a hot potato for the ANC and other political parties in the upcoming elections. Picture: iStock

Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane said he was concerned about Zanu-PF’s relationship with the ANC.

‘ANC is learning from Zanu-PF’

In an interview with the SABC, Nomvula Mokonyane confirmed that the ANC had invited Zimbabwe’s ruling party to campaign for them. She also indicated that there were fraternal relations between the ANC and Zanu-PF and that the parties had learnt from each other over the years.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe elections a ‘sham’

“They will learn from us we have leant from them and they would also be part of the observer missions invited by the ANC, as Zanu-PF and not the government of Zimbabwe,” Mokonyane said.

Mokonyane said liberation movements have to draw lessons from each other on how the “regime” change agenda is being pursued.

But Maimane said the only thing the ANC can learn from Zanu-PF is how to rig elections and abuse the hopes and aspirations of South Africans.

”My worry is that they will teach them how to censor media, they will teach them how to rig elections. They will teach them how to make sure that the opposition is threatened and ultimately set aside and more than anything they will use corrupt means to funnel money into campaigns,” Maimane said.

Maimane said the relationship between Zanu-PF and the ANC was “disturbing”, adding that the ANC had failed the people of Zimbabwe through its quiet diplomacy stance on the once glorious country.

“If Zanu-PF continues to have influence on the ANC we will no longer have free and fair elections. They will learn bad tricks from Zanu, they do not even know how to count votes,” he said.

Maimane says Zanu-PF to blame for Zimbabwe’s problems

Maimane reiterated that Zimbabwe had not had free and fair elections for many years.

“If you want to look at when South Africa started having an immigration problem, it is when Mugabe lost in 2007 and we went there and created an impression that if Mugabe is removed then there will be instability and those who disagreed with that decision could have an easy pathway into South Africa,” Maimane said.

ALSO READ: More ‘Pandoring’ to Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF

Maimane said Zimbabweans did not want to be refugees in other countries and were longing to see their country restored.

“We make this mistake as South Africans [believing] that Zimbabweans want to live in South Africa. They are being chased away from their country by a government that intimidates sanctions and does all sorts of things. We are dealing with a dictatorship there that masquerades as democracy,” he said.

Watch Nomvula Mokonyane’s interview: