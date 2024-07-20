Making waves: Sibusiso Zabane transcends boundaries by teaching swimming in Soweto

Zabane has devoted his life to a mission that transcends the boundaries of sport. He is not just teaching swimming; he is instilling hope.

A high-rise architectural dome nestled between houses peeps through the heart of Pimville, Soweto, where one man is making waves – literally and figuratively.

Sibusiso Zabane, 43, has devoted his life to a mission that transcends the boundaries of sport. He is not just teaching swimming; he is instilling hope, health and resilience in a community often overlooked.

During summer, the quiet suburb echoes with sound of splashing water and wet feet slapping the worn out bleachers that line the side of the pool of what becomes a theatre of dreams.

Helping youngsters

“This is where it happens,” he says as he walks through the Pimville indoor swimming pool.

Here, Zabane helps beginners, who have never had a chance to learn how to swim, face their fear of drowning and improve their health.

The lifeguard-turned-coach launched the class in 2021, when Covid was at its height, in an effort to help vulnerable older members improve respiratory health at Pimville swimming pool.

“The Covid strain affected the respiratory system, mainly among older people, and as more research was done about the virus, I started initiating this programme.

“Using the pool was good for people’s blood circulation and the chlorine and the high pH in the water had great results,” he explains.

The programme, now in its fourth year, began with just eight elderly women and quickly grew as more joined from areas including Mofolo Village and White City.

“It is rare to see such activity in our communities. Encouraging swimming can be one of the safest and most effective ways to keep our muscles active and prevent frailty among our community members.”

Rapidly rising

Zabane’s journey began at eight years old, splashing around the Jabavu swimming pool, 5.2 km away from Pimville under the guidance of lifeguards participating in an outreach programme. He quickly became a standout.

Zabane’s involvement in swimming developed as he assumed the role of deputy president of Jabavu Jaws.

Zabane teaching some his beginner swimmers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

He began teaching children in the township, mirroring the mentorship he had received.

“We started teaching children in the township as we were taught.

“We used to pick up litter and fill up big black plastic bags so that we could get money to enter the pool and we would spend the whole day there, only to get beaten at home because it was so foreign, and the next day we would return to the pool,” he recalls, a spark of nostalgia in his eyes.

His dedication saw him earn a lifeguard teaching certification by 2007-08, allowing him to manage the pool at the Adelaide Tambo school for the physically challenged.

He later joined Lifesaving South Africa as a coach in 2012.

Zabane also coaches the Soweto Sharks Saving Club for aspirant lifeguards twice a week and many children earn lifeguard certifications.

He also heads the Pimville swimming club, representing Soweto in high-level competitions like the Central Province Aquatics.

“We have 11 pools in Soweto but in many communities, swimming is viewed as a luxury, something for white people, whereas in fact, it’s a necessity.

“Every child in the community must learn to swim because it is a crucial survival skill. This is why we often hear reports of drowning, as swimming has never been emphasised as essential for us. That is why we do this, to change the narrative and introduce this sport to more communities,” he said.

Despite training limitations, the club’s 42 children, starting as young as seven, compete fiercely.

The club has achieved significant milestones, including taking first place in level one of Gauteng competition three years ago.

Coach Sibusiso Zabane at Pimville swimming pool in Soweto. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“The only downside is that children in the suburbs can train the whole season, but here they train only for five months,” says Zabane.

Thinking of the future

“Because we have an off season in winter because of no heating systems and having to compete with a person who trains for the entire season, puts them at a disadvantage and they appear inferior when the competitive season kicks off.”

His efforts have always been geared toward upliftment; he believes every child should know how to swim to prevent drowning and improve safety.

“My biggest wish is to have my own facility and empower black people from a young age to see themselves as equals to white people. This mindset shift is essential for social and economic transformation.”