LISTEN: Off-duty lifeguard saves four from drowning in Ballito, KZN

The quick thinking of an off-duty lifeguard at Clarke Bay in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday led to four lives being saved.

KwaDukuza Municipality (KDM) lifeguard Linda Hlophe told The Citizen he was shocked to see four people struggling to swim, as he usually only has to save one person.

Lifeguard rescues four bathers in KZN

With no regard for his own safety, Hlophe skillfully navigated the waters until he reached the bathers – two women and two men.

One by one, he managed to reach each struggling swimmer, guiding them to the rescue board and waiting for help to come.

“As we were hanging [on the board] we saw the time – it was getting dark so I said to them since no one is coming to help us, let’s try to kick until we get to the area where we normally set the bathing area,” said Hlophe.

He said he instructed the bathers to try move to the area where the waves were. They then used the waves to push them to shore.

By doing this, Hlophe successfully brought all four swimmers back to solid ground.

The lifeguard said an important part of the rescue was trying to keep the bathers calm.

“They were panicking but I said they must calm down because we’re all fine now, we have something to hold onto. However, one lady was tired so we decided to put her on top of the rescue board,” Hlophe said.

Safety tips from the lifeguard

Hlophe said he is experienced when it comes to such situations so he was confident he could save them.

“I know what I must do if I have found more people in trouble. It is better to pull them [struggling bathers] out to where there is no waves and then wait there until you get some help.

“If the sea was rough maybe it was going to be difficult,” he said.

Hlophe told The Citizen that the challenge he faced was the sky getting darker because it was late in the day.

Hlophe advised beach visitors and bathers to communicate with the lifeguard before attempting to swim.

“If you see a red flag at the beach, it’s a sign that there is no lifeguard or the beach is closed,” he added.

Additionally, he warned against swimming in the absence of a lifeguard.

“You must stay out of the water if it’s dark because you don’t know – there’s a lot of things at night, you don’t know what is in the water. So it’s better to stay away from the water. Do not swim at night,” the lifeguard warned.

Following the rescue, IPSS Medical Rescue assessed the four bathers at the scene, and provided the necessary medical attention. All four adults were found to be in good health.

“A big shout out goes to Ballito lifeguard, Linda, for his incredible bravery and unwavering commitment to duty. His quick response and selfless acts ensured that these family members will be able to return home tonight, safely reunited with their loved ones,” said IPSS in a statement.

Listen: Linda Hlophe explains how he saved four people from drowning