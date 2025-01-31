Malema warns Ramaphosa: SA not ready for war in DRC

Malema criticised SA's involvement in the DRC conflict, claiming it was driven by corporate greed rather than peace efforts.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says South Africa is not ready for a continental war. He has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw from the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Malema addressed EFF members at a party gathering in Limpopo on Friday, where he slammed Ramaphosa for allegedly stocking a war with Rwanda.

Rwanda vs South Africa

This comes after Ramaphosa and Rwandan President Paul Kagame exchanged words that led both leaders to hint at threats of war between Pretoria and Kigali.

“You have sent our soldiers to their deaths and then antagonised forces in their region, knowing very well that you are not prepared for war.

“I caution the president of South Africa not to fall into the pitfalls of warmongering. He should not allow desperation to inspire a misguided intervention in the DRC,” he said.

‘SA not ready for a fight’

Malema said he believed the South African army could not defend the country should Rwandan guns confront South Africa.

He blamed the ANC government for the weakening of the army due to underfunding.

“Our soldiers must withdraw from the DRC, not only because they have not been given the necessary equipment to pursue the so-called peace but because the motivation to send our soldiers to the DRC is dishonest,” he said.

Mining interests in the DRC

Malema also believed that the war was funded by big international corporations with mining interests in the DRC.

“At the heart of the conflict is not a desire for peace. It is the greed of the West for the wealth of the DRC’s mined minerals.

“The DRC is home to a vast reserve of minerals essential for modern technology, including cobalt, tin, titanium and gold. He said that around 70% of the world’s cobalt is crucial for electric cars, batteries, and smartphones. This comes from the DRC,” he said.

He also accused Ramaphosa of involving the South African army in a mission motivated by selfish capitalistic interests rather than regional stability.

“The SANDF is not in the DRC to pursue peace. We are participating in the decade-old conflict to secure the mineral interests of the capital elite in the Congo.

“Our soldiers have been sent there to become bodyguards of the mineral resources,” he said.

‘Bring them home from DRC’

Malema hailed those who fought in the DRC war as patriotic heroes who followed orders.

“Our soldiers are disciplined and could never question those orders, but they have followed them with discipline.”

