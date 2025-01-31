Nigerian singer Tems cancels show in Rwanda because of country’s role in DRC conflict [VIDEO]

Since Terms canceled the concert in Rwanda, South Africans have encouraged her to perform in Mzansi instead.

Nigerian singer Tems has canceled her show in Rwanda because of the country’s role in the DRC’s conflict. Picture: temsbaby/Instagram

Nigerian global superstar Tems has cancelled her March concert in Rwanda because of the country’s role in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) conflict.

“So I recently promoted my show in Rwanda without realising that there is ongoing conflict between Rwanda and Congo,” said Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi.

Tems, the first woman from Nigeria to win a Grammy, was scheduled to perform at Rwanda’s BK Arena in Kigali on 22 March as part of her Born in The Wild World Tour.

The conflict in the mineral-endowed DRC dates back more than three decades since the 1994 Rwandan genocide. But earlier this year, M23 rebels took control of the capital of the DRC’s North Kivu province, Goma.

Rwanda supported the rebels’ takeover, which displaced nearly half a million people.

The Free Mind singer shared the statement on her social media accounts, where she admitted to being unaware of what was happening in the DRC.

“I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues, and I sincerely apologise if this came across that way. I simply had no idea this was going on.”

“My heart goes out to those affected. Conflict is no joke, and I truly hope and pray for peace in this time.”

ALSO READ: ‘SA’s on back foot’: SA weakened in DRC crisis after 13 soldiers killed

Come to South Africa

This week, in light of the controversy surrounding the deaths of 13 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers and the overall conflict in the DRC, Rwandan President Paul Kagame took an unprecedented swipe at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kagame accused Ramaphosa of lying about a recent conversation they had on the clashes in the DRC.

Kagame’s stance is that the South African president privately admitted the SA soldiers were killed by DRC armed forces instead of the Rwandan-supported M23 rebels.

As patriotic South Africans , we are 100% behind this decision. Come to South Africa…FNB Stadium can be arranged just for you 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/6oLlaoebeA — Oracle (@Oracle5152) January 30, 2025

Kagame’s feisty press conference, where he said, among other things: “If South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.”

Since then, tensions have naturally spilt over to social media, where South Africans took Tems’ cancellation as an opportunity for her to come to Mzansi instead of performing in the east–central African country.

💯🇿🇦awaits you in March — Takalani 🇿🇦 (@djstago) January 30, 2025

Tems’ decision to pull out of the concert has received support, with most commending her for empathy.

You didn’t know that war or rumors of war would break out. You are good people and you were just doing your best to do your thing. This post proves that you are a true pan african. — Africa Research Desk (@MightiJamie) January 30, 2025

“You didn’t know that war or rumours of war would break out. You are good people, and you were just doing your best to do your thing. This post proves that you are a true pan-African,” commented political analyst Mighti Jamie.

NOW READ: Rwandan President Paul Kagame rejects South Africa’s ‘distortion and lies’ on DRC