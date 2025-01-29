‘Our soldiers did not die protecting anyone’s business interests in DRC,’ says Mbalula

The DRC is said to have untapped gold, cobalt and high-grade copper reserves.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed allegations that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to protect the business interests of certain individuals.

The claims resurfaced this week following the deaths of 13 soldiers in the region.

ALSO READ: SANDF dismisses claims of mineral interests in DR Congo deployment

The DRC is said to have untapped gold, cobalt and high-grade copper reserves.

The SANDF has previously dismissed the allegations.

“The SANDF wishes to state categorically that the claims are far from the truth and thumb-sucking by those who are bent on besmirching the good name of the SANDF, in particular the government of South Africa.

“We reject the article in its entirety as hogwash with the contempt it deserves. The article has no credibility and is not worth the paper it is written,” said the SANDF.

ALSO READ: Uproar over SANDF deaths in DRC

SANDF’s mission in DRC

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Mbalula dismissed the claims, saying that although South African business people are in the DRC, they do not need the army to protect their interests.

“There are business people in South Africa, it’s true, who are in mining and all of that in Congo. We have had South African business people, black and white, going to Congo for business.

“It did not need our army to go and protect their interests. We have been in the eastern DRC for a specific purpose,” said Mbalula.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa says SANDF has ‘military hardware’ for operations in DRC

“The fact that we have now realised casualties in the DRC is unfortunate that our soldiers died there, but they’re brave and must be celebrated because they died on duty for the Pan-Africanist cause. They did not die there because they were protecting the minerals of somebody. Our people must not be misled.”

Mbalula: It’s a peace mission, not war

Mbalula also rubbished claims that we are losing the soldiers because they are engaged in a war unarmed.

“The problem with South Africa is that people like to jump for things they don’t understand and speak out of turn. Justifiably so because we are a vibrant constitutional democracy,” said Mbalula.

ALSO READ: Dialogue needed on SANDF’s capabilities in DRC – analysts

“Things like, is the army equipped? How did it happen that nine soldiers were killed? Those are the questions that the military must deal with. Something went viral on social media that they’ve got no arms and food – all of those things must be addressed properly.

“We didn’t send our soldiers to war. We sent them to maintain peace. If we send them to war, you will see a grip on them. If people attack us, we will go in this direction of Pretoria in the afternoon in 30 seconds.”

Mbalula: There are protocols

According to Mbalula, peace missions are governed by terms countries must abide by. These include the arms the soldiers are allowed to carry.

“We didn’t leave here with all our artillery to go to war. We went there to maintain peace and join others. In the process of that, when we’re faced with challenges, and we get attacked and probably, I don’t know, we become collateral in the conflict, it’s a question that we need to address.

ALSO READ: Four more SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC

“This is exactly the point that President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing with the heads of state because if we take everything stock and barrel and go to war in the DRC, the question will be relevant: for what?

“We’re not there for war but to maintain peace, and all the risks must be looked at.”

Mbalula said the country’s foreign policy is committed to working for peace with the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“We will not act on our own.”