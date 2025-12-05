Man whose Australian visa was revoked after attending neo-Nazi rally back in SA [VIDEO]

Gruter appeared agitated after he was approached by the media upon his return to South Africa.

A South African man who had his visa revoked after he was seen at a neo-Nazi rally at the Australian State Parliament arrived back in South Africa.

Matthew Gruter, who has been living in Australia with his family since 2022, arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, just after 2:30pm.

Gruter was seen at an anti-Jewish protest outside the New South Wales parliament earlier last month.

In a video shared on social media, Gruter appeared agitated after being approached by the media upon his return to South Africa.

At one point in the video, he was seen pushing a photographer away.

When asked by another person, presumably a journalist, if he was treated fairly after his visa was revoked and he had to leave Australia, Gruter gave an abrupt response.

“What do you think? Murderers, rapists, they get to stay, and I get detained six hours after I get my visa cancelled by the minister himself.

“I just stood there … over some nonsense. What do you think? Do you think it’s fair?” Gruter said.

The Citizen has contacted the Home Affairs Department, Minister Leon Schreiber and Gruter for comment. This will be included in the story once received.

Protest

The protest in Australia was allegedly organised by the National Socialist Network.

Gruter was seen among around 60 men clad in black, who held up a banner that said “Abolish the Jewish lobby”, according to ABC News.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, confirmed on X that Gruter’s visa had been cancelled.

“If you are on a visa, you are a guest. If you’re a citizen, you’re a full member of the Australian family.

“Like with any household, if a guest turns up to show hatred and wreck the household, they can be told it’s time to go home,” Burke said.

‘Nazi group’

The National Socialist Network, which organised the rally on 8 November, is a well-known neo-Nazi group in Australia.

“Gruter is a senior member of the group in New South Wales,” the Sydney Morning Herald reported

Gruter was active on social media accounts linked to the extreme-right group in the early hours of the morning before the arrest.

Australia has seen a recent rise in right-wing extremism, with the government making the Nazi salute punishable by a mandatory prison term earlier this year.

