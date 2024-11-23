Man who tried to bribe teenage rape victim given 20 year sentence

The 14-year-old Upington girl was given R50 with the promise of more should she not speak about her rape ordeal.

A Northern Cape man’s attempt to silence his victim did not pay off.

The Upington Regional Court sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years in prison for the 2021 rape of 14-year-old girl.

After committing the crime, the man paid the teenager a paltry sum of money but the truth was eventually discovered.

Promise of weekly bride

Lucky Galanula was arrested after information was shared by a friend of the victim.

Galanula was called by the victim to help her open her front door after arriving home on 4 December 2021.

Her parents were not at home and after being assisted by her neighbour, the older man began making sexual advances.

The girl refused but the man forced himself on her, raping her twice.

Threatening the girl not to tell anyone, he gave her R50 and said he would give her R200 every Friday as long as she kept the secret.

Victim confided in friend

Galanula was arrested after the order was relayed to the victim’s father by her friend.

“The next morning her friend saw her crying and very emotional and the victim informed her friend that the accused had forced himself on her.,” confirmed Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The victim’s father reported the matter to the police and Galanula was charged with rape.

In arguing for a harsh sentence, the prosecutor said the destruction of the girl’s childhood should be the foremost concern.

“The accused had not only raped this innocent child but also murdered her soul as she was no longer the joyful, vibrant young girl she was before the incident,” relayed Senokoatsane

Galanula was thus sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment on 22 November.

The NPA trusts successful prosecutions of these GBVF cases will provide some justice and closure to the victims and their families and remove violent criminals from our streets,” concluded Senokoatsane.

