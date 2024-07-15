‘If only Marikana mine workers received the same sympathy’- Social media reacts to Ramaphosa’s message to Trump

An independent civil-society organisation documented a 108% increase in targeted killings in South Africa over the past 10 years.

The violent escalation of the United States (US) presidential race revealed the detestable face of political extremes.

Former US President Donald Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, and President Cyril Ramaphosa was quick to send a message of support.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. According to reports by CNN, Crooks allegedly used a gun registered in his father’s name.

President Ramaphosa’s condolences mocked

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s message to the injured presidential candidate said the violent act was an “antithesis of democracy”.

“The attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump is a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance. Political violence is the antithesis of democracy. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery,” said Ramaphosa.

The attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump is a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance. Political violence is the antithesis of democracy. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery.



We unequivocally denounce this political… — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 14, 2024

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, took the opportunity to remind the president of his connection to an incident etched into the nation’s psyche.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa wishes Trump ‘speedy recovery’ after assassination attempt

One user with the handle Malome, posted, “If only Marikana mine workers received the same sympathy”.

Another, with the handle PovertyKiller_Official, posted, “Says someone who killed miners in Marikana. Oh wow Cyril, those kids don’t have fathers because of your evil heart”.

The comments relate to the 16 August 2012 massacre of 34 miners involved in a wage strike.

The incident occurred seven years before Ramaphosa became president and was a non-executive director at the Lonmin Platinum Mine at the time, an entity since acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater.

No condolences for slain investigator

Ben Brett Raphael replied to the President’s message to Trump by highlighting the recent killing of a government department watchdog.

“Never had much to say about the 10+ politically motivated hits [in the] first 4 months of this year…Nothing to say about Zenzele Sithole either??” he posted.

ALSO READ: Marikana massacre: Calls for Ramaphosa to apologise and step aside

Sithole was the senior investigator for the City of Johannesburg who was shot last week in what allegedly was an orchestrated hit.

31 political killings in 2023

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) released a report in May detailing the extent of political violence in South Africa.

GI-TOC noted a 108% increase in targeted killings in South Africa over the last 10 years, with 131 targeted killings in the country in 2023.

The minibus taxi industry accounted for 45 of those incidents, and 46 were attributed to organised crime.

South Africa had 31 political assassinations and nine personal assassinations in 2023, according to the GI-TOC report