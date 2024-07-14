South Africa

Faizel Patel

14 Jul 2024

Ramaphosa wishes Trump ‘speedy recovery’ after assassination attempt

Ramaphosa said the shooting shows the dangers of 'political extremism'

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery. Photo: The Citizen/Randburg Sun

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump is a “stark reminder” of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance.

Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident that fueled political tensions ahead of the US presidential election.

The 78-year-old Trump was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.

Trump raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety, and said afterward: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

Political violence

Ramaphosa said political violence is the antithesis of democracy.

“I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions.”

Other world leaders also denounced the assassination attempt on Trump.

The suspected attacker, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service. His motive remains unclear.

US President Joe Biden, who was in Delaware, has condemned the shooting, which he called “sick” and added that there was “no place in America for this kind of violence.”

Trump thanks Americans

Trump issued a new statement following the attempt on his life, thanking people for their messages of support and expressing condolences to the three rally-goers who were killed or injured, Al Jazeera reported.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” said Trump on his Truth Social media platform.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” Trump said.

Biden later spoke to Trump, the White House said.

