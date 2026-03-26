JUST IN: Masemola still National Commissioner, not facing corruption charges, Cachalia says

Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million Saps health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia says he will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, adding that he has not been suspended.

Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Summons

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe on Wednesday confirmed that Masemola was issued with a court summons.

Cachalia said he will be meeting with Ramaphosa over the Saps crisis and will be tasked with finding a way forward, including establishing an advisory panel.

Masemola still national police commissioner

The minister told eNCA that Masemola has not been suspended, despite the DA calling for the national commissioner to be placed on precautionary suspension, similar to the action taken against Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

“I met General Masemola yesterday [Wednesday] to discuss the steps that I think need to be taken.

“General Masemola is still the National Commissioner. The questions concern how we respond to the fact that he has been charged. I must make it clear that General Masimola has been charged; the charges are under Section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

“So that concerns the standards that an accounting officer must meet in dealing, for instance, with procurement decisions. The others have been charged, as far as I understand it, with corruption. General Masemola has not been charged with corruption, but, of course, he has been charged under procurement legislation, the Public Finance Management Act, which is serious enough,” Cachalia said.

Masemola status

Cachalia said a decision has yet to be made on the way forward regarding Masemola.

“He is still the national commissioner, but, of course, a decision has to be made about how we should respond to the fact that he has been charged.”

Masemola is scheduled to make his court appearance on 21 April 2026.

Police corruption

Concerns about the R360 million tender began to emerge just three months after it was awarded in June 2024 to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

At least 12 police officers, along with Matlala, have been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with the same contract.

The Saps members were granted bail ranging between R40 000 and R80 000 on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa responded to the developments involving Masemola, with the Presidency indicating that he would address the matter in line with legal processes.

“The president, in collaboration with the minister of police, remains committed to ensuring that the Saps stays stable and continues to effectively carry out its policing mandate,” the Presidency said.