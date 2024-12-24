Gauteng EMS prepares for surge as festive emergency calls break records

Gauteng EMS reports over 48,000 festive season emergency calls, with a focus on enhanced preparedness and technological innovation.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted an oversight visit at the EMS Operation Centre. Picture: Supplied.

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to over 48,000 emergency calls in the province since 1 December.

The EMS responses have surpassed the 43 000 recorded during the same period last year.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, revealed this information on Tuesday during an oversight visit to the EMS Operation Centre.

EMS preparedness for festive season

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko assessed the effectiveness of medical emergency responses during the festive season, especially with Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve approaching, during her visit to the centre.

According to the incident analysis report, over 23 000 of the calls were medical-related, followed by 13 941 interfacility transfers, 7 533 trauma cases, 2 791 accidents, and 963 suicide cases.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health adjusts procedures after 9 000 serious adverse events reported in 21 months

The MEC attributed the EMS response increases to improvements made in call response times.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the newly launched Provincial Health Operation Centre has enhanced the EMS’s operational capabilities.

This includes establishing the institutional and technical capacities for efficient resource management and deployment, monitoring and assessing the district’s strengths for managing hospital diverts and identifying red zones, and putting the EMS Surveillance Programs and the District Health Information System (DHIS) into place for real-time data monitoring.

Improvements in call response times

With the expected increase in emergency cases for the remainder of the festive season, the MEC voiced confidence in the EMS team’s preparedness.

She also highlighted the positive impact of the newly hired interns, who have contributed to the overall efficiency of the EMS operations.

ALSO READ: Lesufi promises capacity boost to cancer patients

“The call centre department is fully resourced to handle the expected surge in cases. I am happy to see our interns making a meaningful difference in ensuring that we are prepared to provide timely and effective medical assistance to those in need,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The MEC also praised recent advancements made by the Provincial Health Operation Centre, which functions as Gauteng EMS’ nerve hub.

“Leveraging technological innovation to develop a comprehensive dashboard has proven to improve service delivery and emergency response rate,” she said.

Improve service delivery

“The PHOC monitors the incoming calls and dispatching of ambulances, monitors major incidents and alerts, hospital diversions, vehicle tracking, and capacity of the human response to ensure smooth operation.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday marks the second anniversary since the tragic Boksburg gas explosion.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Health sued over unused R784 million cancer treatment funds

The MEC paid tribute to the lives of health workers who died during the incident, saying the department’s safer festive season campaign theme, “Beyond The Call Of Duty—Responding to Emergencies, Preserving Lives,” signals their preparedness to minimise casualties when responding to emergencies.