SA vs Nigeria? Social media is not a reflection of real relations, says Dirco

Despite the diplomatic reassurances, several recent incidents have tested the bilateral relationship.

Ramaphosa hosted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at the 11th Bi-National Commission in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

In the intricate landscape of African international relations, the relationship between South Africa and Nigeria has become a focal point of tension, misconception, and resilient diplomacy.

Despite escalating social media conflicts and isolated incidents, senior diplomatic officials insist that the core of bilateral relations remains strong and multifaceted.

South Africa vs Nigeria social media mirage

Social media has emerged as a new arena for national rivalries.

In August 2024, South African users orchestrated mass cancellations of Uber and Bolt rides in Nigeria, and Nigeria reciprocated, demonstrating the potential for digital platforms to amplify tensions.

South Africa’s head of Public Diplomacy Clayton Monyela told The Citizen “Social media is not representative of the views of South Africans or Nigerians”.

“The debate on social media is just a very small aspect, and the people posting online certainly don’t represent the majority views of either country.”

Monyela argues that the diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and South Africa remains “strong, cordial, and mutually beneficial” across political, trade, and social dimensions.

He pointed to recent high-level interactions as evidence, including President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Cape Town where he led a significant delegation and was welcomed as a respected continental leader.

Nigerian xenophobic caution ‘Totally unnecessary!’

Despite the diplomatic reassurances, several recent incidents have tested the bilateral relationship:

In February 2024, Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria issued a warning to its citizens about potential threats during the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal.

The advisory, which referenced “inflammatory online comments” and threats against “Nigerians cooking jollof rice” drew sharp criticism from South African officials.

Monyela swiftly responded.

“Bafana Bafana has played the Super Eagles many times, and there’s no history of soccer hooliganism associated with the outcome of such encounters. South Africans pose no threat to Nigerians… This is totally unnecessary!”

Entertainment rivalry?

The “diplomatic chill” may have also impacted cultural exchanges.

Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr saw her Johannesburg and Cape Town shows cancelled due to her team’s visa applications being denied.

Similarly, Nigeria’s under-18 basketball team initially faced visa challenges for the FIBA U-18 Afrobasket tournament in Cape Town, an incident the Nigerian Basketball Federation condemned as “against the spirit of sportsmanship.”

The cultural sphere has become another site of competition, particularly in music.

The rivalry between Nigeria’s Afrobeats and South Africa’s Amapiano has sparked passionate online debates.

Even the Grammy Awards became a battleground when South African popstar Tyla won the inaugural Best African Music Performance category, beating four Nigerian nominees.

Chidimma Adetshina investigation

The relationship has also been tested by complex identity issues. In October 2023, South African Home Affairs initiated an investigation into the citizenship of a Soweto-born law student, Chidimma Adetshina, and her Mozambican-born mother, referring the case to the Hawks for criminal investigation.

Adetshina’s father is Nigerian and she went to the country after her troubles in South Africa. There she competed and won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, and later runner-up at the international Miss Universe pageant.

‘Strong and cordial’

Monyela urged a more nuanced understanding of bilateral relations.

“The interactions between our countries at the head of state, administration, and senior officials level demonstrate our strong connection,” he explained.

He acknowledged specific challenges, such as crime and immigration concerns, but emphasised that these are being addressed through proper governmental channels.

“Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa are strong and cordial,” he reiterates. “The interactions between our countries at various levels demonstrate a commitment to mutual understanding and cooperation.”

