‘Was really lekka’: Rassie Erasmus walks the Christmas talk with Bok fans [VIDEOS]

He's in your head and in our hearts! Rassie Erasmus went for a Christmas morning walk with some Springbok fans.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus celebrated Christmas Day morning with a group of supporters at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. Bottom right: Rassie’s beloved bulldog Frank. Pictures: X / @RassieRugby

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus kicked off Christmas Day with a brisk 6km walk on Cape Town’s Bloubergstrand beachfront with some avid rugby supporter.

The gathering of followed a post on X from Erasmus on Sunday, broadcasting an open invitation to join him and his English bulldog, Frank, for an early-morning beach walk.

While the legendary coach’s “head games” with opponents gave birth to the popular “Rassie, Rassie, Rassie” rendition of the Cranberry’s 1994 Zombie hit, it seems Erasmus’s beloved bulldog is “in his head”…

In Rassie’s head: ‘Frank is trying to tell me something’

“Frank is trying to tell me something,” the 52-year-old Erasmus captioned a picture of Frank on a treadmill.

“If there anyone keen in Bloubergstrand from Wednesday 06h00 in front of Doodles – we go for a fast walk (not run)… we walk 3km out and 3 back! If you keen see you there! Maybe let me know on the comments! Lekka.”

Frank is trying to tell me something 🙉 If there anyone keen in Bloubergstrand from Wednesday 06h00 infront of Doodles we go for a fast walk(not run) we walk 3km out and 3 back! If you keen see you there ! maybe let me know on the comments! Lekka pic.twitter.com/iDeGFjp14I December 22, 2024

WATCH: Rassie Erasmus thanks fans for beach turnout

Following the walk, the World Cup-winning coach shared a video in which he thanked those who heeded his call for some Christmas gees (“spirit”).

“Thank you to everyone who was down at the beach… for making it fun,” Erasmus said.

“We know it’s bigger than having fun and about more than giving out presents… We all know there’s a much bigger purpose.

“For those who are religious, who know God provides for us, it was a nice way to say, ‘Thank you’. We know what an important day this is, and let’s keep it that way.

“Love you all, and Merry Christmas!”

Was really lekka!! Thanks for all to make it so casual and fun! Merry Christmans 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7UQ61O0DoI — Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 25, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘Lekker, Rassie’: Springbok coach goes viral with ‘Irish fans are a bit windgat’ video

‘I really like to train and run with the players’

Erasmus underwent a shoulder replacement operation after the world champions returned to South Africa following their Autumn Nations Series campaign in Europe.

The coach explained that he opted to have the surgery after it became frustrating for him to no longer run on the training field with his players or get involved in certain exercises himself.

““It’s an old rugby injury. I really like to train and run with the players,” Erasmus told Sunday newspaper Rapport from the hospital at the beginning of December.

Shoulder dislocated during Rassie’s playing days

Erasmus played for the Springboks as a loose forward in 36 Tests between 1997 and 2001 and also captained his country on one occasion, against the Wallabies in 1999.

During his playing career, he also dislocated his shoulder a few times after putting in some big hits on defence before retiring in 2003.

Erasmus embarked on his coaching career with the Free State Cheetahs in 2004 and was the Bloemfontein-based outfit’s coach when they won the Currie Cup the following year.

NOW READ: Rassie Erasmus snub a clear bias from World Rugby