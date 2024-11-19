Mchunu highlights commitment to address crime at construction sites [VIDEO]

Concerns around extortion, security and the construction mafia at construction sites have wreaked havoc.

Mchunu addressed the National Construction Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday. Picture: X/@DepartmentPWI

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has urged companies and people who are facing intimidation from the construction mafia to open cases with the police making a firm commitment to address criminal activities at construction sites.

Mchunu addressed the National Construction Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday.

The summit hosted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will address the growing concerns surrounding safety, the construction mafia, security, and other criminal activity at construction sites.

Watch Senzo Mchunu speaking about criminal activity at construction sites

"All those who are confronting the police when they are performing their duties, we just wish them good luck." Police Minister Senzo Mchunu highlights the government's firm position on law enforcement in addressing criminal activities on construction sites. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/pwLYYiVKht — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 19, 2024

Criminal activity

Concerns around the so-called construction mafia, security and other criminal activity and extortion crime at construction sites have wreaked havoc across the country and have now come under the spotlight.

Mchunu said there is a pressing need to address one of the most pressing challenges the country faces in the construction sector: the need for crime-free construction sites.

“It is a commitment I believe all of us need to make. We are gathered here with a shared purpose—to create a safer environment for this vital industry, which plays an irreplaceable role in driving economic development, infrastructure development, and job creation. It is a choice between the South Africa we want – one where there is stability and order or chaos and disorder.”

“The incidents of threats, intimidation, and violent disruption have become an unacceptable impediment to progress – all unlawful and driven by greed. This is a reality we cannot ignore, and it is why the South African Police Service has taken significant strides to address these criminal elements directly,” Mchunu said.

Warning

Mchunu said KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape, and Eastern Capehave the highest rates of all crime, including rape, murder, GBV, and extortion.

He said police stand ready to do whatever it takes to protect the construction sector from criminal activity.

“We are determined to see construction sites across our nation become safe spaces where workers can operate without fear, where projects proceed uninterrupted, and where communities can benefit from the development we so urgently need.

“All those who are confronting the police when they are performing their duties, we just wish them good luck,” Mchunu said.

Crime intelligence

Mchunu said crime Intelligence plays a critical role in identifying emerging threats, gathering intelligence, and locating suspects linked to these syndicates.

“Our Organised Crime unit will be crucial in ensuring that these activities are carried out. In addition to specialised investigative teams, visible policing combat units have been deployed to hotspot areas for patrols and crime prevention to stabilise the situation and address the violence associated with these syndicates,” Mchunu said.

