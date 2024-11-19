Two suspects dead in shootout with police in Empangeni, KZN

Police officers were on routine patrols when they spotted a white bakkie parked at the sugarcane field.

Two suspects have been killed in a dramatic shootout with police in KwaZulu-Nata (KZN).

Four other suspects were arrested in the operation on Monday.

KZN police said officers were on routine patrols when they spotted a white bakkie parked at the sugarcane field along Old Mtubatuba Road in Empangeni.

Shootout with police

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said when officers approached the vehicle, two suspects started firing shots at the police and an intense gunbattle ensued.

“After the shootout, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were found in their possession.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle which was in the possession of the suspects was stolen during a house robbery at KwaMsane on Friday, 15 November 2024. Further investigations also found that the two suspects had warrants of arrest issued against them in connection with cases of murder. No police officer was injured during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said investigations are continuing.

Suspects arrested

In a separate incident, police in Empangeni arrested four suspects who were wanted for a spate of house robberies in areas such as KwaMsane, Hlabisa, Mtubatuba, Empangeni, Richards Bay and Esikhaleni in the province.

Netshiunda said the incident occurred on Saturday.

“The suspects went into a house in the Mazimazana area in Empangeni and forced the victims into one house, and at gunpoint they forced one victim to transfer an undisclosed amount of money from her business account to theirs. During their arrest, police found them in possession of three firearms and ammunition.

“The suspects, aged between 30 and 39 years old, will appear in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 on charges of house robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms,” Netshiuda said.

Netshiunda said more charges could be added as investigations continues.

