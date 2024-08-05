Metrorail users warned to ignore annual travel discount scam

Adverts were posted on social media advertising a 12-month pass for what would equate to less that R5 per month.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has issued a scam warning to all Metrorail passengers.

Promotions for an annual train pass costing just R56 have been circulated, but Prasa has stated that it did not offer annual train subscriptions.

“Too good to be true”

Prasa noted how the imagery and wording of the fake promotion is an obvious indicator of its inauthenticity.

“The photographs of the travel card clearly point to its fraudulent nature because in South Africa the word ‘subway’ is not used,” it said.

“No such programme exists and neither Metrorail nor the government has any association with it,” confirmed Prasa on Sunday.

Prasa and Metrorail tickets are for purchase at train stations and onboard the trains only.

“We urge all Metrorail customers to be vigilant and cautious. Please do not engage with or respond to any offers or promotions that do not originate from official Prasa channels,” Prasa added.

The commuter rail operator urged customers to report suspicious activities and urged them to be street smart.

“If an offer seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is,” it said.

Please note that the 'Metrorail Card' page on Facebook, which claims that there is a government program that offers a subscription to get a train ticket passes for the whole year, is a scam. PRASA has NO such program.@PRASA_Group pic.twitter.com/RODvD3mbLm — Metrorail KZN (@Metrorail_kzn) August 4, 2024

New trains on Cape Town’s Central Line

Prasa launched its new electric trains on the Mother City’s line servicing Langa, Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, among others.

The new trains, featuring CCTV, air conditioning and automated doors, have been available to commuters since 1 August.

“The completion of signalling from Langa to Mutual Line marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the safety and reliability of our services,” said Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

The extended services on the Central Line give greater access, with Prasa noting 40% of Cape Town’s rail traffic use the line.

South Africa’s rail network was decimated during the lockdown of 2020 but Prasa has made positive strides in repairing the infrastructure since 2023.

It state it has reopened 31 commuter rail corridors and has refurbished 263 train stations, nationwide.

Work still to be done on the line include the installation of modern signal infrastructure, an improvement Prasa says will increase punctuality and frequency.