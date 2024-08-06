Train derailment exercise will close these Tshwane roads on Wednesday

Prasa, emergency services and disaster management teams will be conducting a training session

Main roads in Tshwane will be temporarily closed between Silvertondale and Mamelodi West on Wednesday, 6 August.

Emergency services and rail operators will be conducting a training exercise in Eesterust, near the Waltloo Transnet Depot, between 10am and 3pm.

The joint simulation exercise will feature a planned train derailment and the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department have forewarned residents and businesses in the area.

Road closures in Eesterust

Stormvoel Road between Petroleum Street and Boundary Drive will be closed between 10am and 3pm.

Morning and evening traffic is not expected to be disrupted and residents of the area are advised not to be alarmed during the exercise.

“Stormvoël Road and other streets feeding it will be affected and closed between Petroleum Street and Boundary Drive.

“The public is hereby advised to take note of the simulation, and cooperate and avoid causing any panic on the day of the exercise,” stated the City of Tshwane Emergency Services.

“The exercise is also aimed at testing and improving measures that are put in place to protect the community from health hazards and risks associated with such major incidents,” they added.

As well as the city’s emergency services, the departments involved include Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Transnet Freight Rail and Prasa.

Metrorail users warned against scam

Meanwhile, Prasa recently issued a scam warning to Metrorail passengers.

Promotions for an annual train pass costing less than R5 per month have been noticed on social media, but Prasa said these are not valid.

In addition to the images used in the adverts being fake, Prasa clarified that it does not use annual passes in any way.

They added that Prasa and Metrorail tickets are for purchase at train stations and onboard trains only.

“Please do not engage with or respond to any offers or promotions that do not originate from official Prasa channels,” it concluded.