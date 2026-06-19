Minister Meth elected vice chair of ILO government group in historic vote

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth won unanimous backing from 187 states to shape global labour standards and policy.

South Africa’s influence and participation in international labour affairs have been strengthened after Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth was elected to a decision-making organ of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Meth was elected on 12 June as vice-chair of the ILO government group, which serves as the ILO’s executive council and its supreme decision-making body outside the International Labour Conference.

Minister Meth elected vice-chair of ILO’s supreme decision body

Among other tasks, the group is responsible for shaping labour policies, setting agendas, adopting the programme and budget and electing the director-general.

During the election, Meth received overwhelming support from all 187 ILO member states for the new position.

A position on the governing body is highly regarded, particularly the vice-chair role, as it carries significant influence over global labour standards and social justice policies affecting millions of workers worldwide.

The government welcomed Meth’s election, calling it a “historic endorsement that reflects trust in South Africa’s leadership on global labour matters”.

“The historic endorsement reflects trust in South Africa’s leadership on global labour matters, as well as the minister’s personal leadership qualities,” the government said in a statement.

Boosting SA influence on labour reform

South Africa is renowned internationally for its liberal labour laws that give workers various rights, including the constitutionally guaranteed right to strike, provide mechanisms to resolve labour disputes and set a national minimum wage.

The country’s input in world labour reform has become vital, as demonstrated recently when the legal arguments and historical context advanced by, among others, South Africa, resulted in the International Court of Justice confirming that the employees’ right to strike is inherently part of the ILO convention.

That ended a three-decade dispute among ILO member states about the issue.

SA ratified this convention in 1995, shortly after the advent of democracy, affirming a commitment to international labour standards and the protection of workers’ fundamental rights.

Meth was born in Ntabankulu in the Eastern Cape and her father is former Transkei homeland minister, Cromwell Diko, who later joined the ANC and was jailed on Robben Island for his political activities.

Daughter of Robben Island veteran

Meth holds an honours degree in public administration from the University of Fort Hare, along with a series of tertiary certificates from Fort Hare and the Universities of Zululand and Pretoria.

Her political career included serving as speaker of Mbizana local municipality, then as speaker and, later, as mayor of OR Tambo district municipality.

She also served in several portfolios as MEC in the Eastern Cape before President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her to her current portfolio following the 2024 general election.