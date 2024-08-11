More than a dozen cars destroyed in Tshwane scrapyard fire

Saturday afternoon was busy for Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department as it had to deal with two fires.

Several cars were destroyed by a fire at a Pretoria scrapyard. Picture: X/@CityTshwane

A fire at a scrapyard in Pretoria led to more than a dozen cars being destroyed on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department said the fire broke out at an outbuilding in Malie Street, Booysens, at around 3pm.

Fire prevented from spreading to factory

“The [emergency call centre] immediately dispatched a grassfire unit and a rapid intervention unit from Philip Nel Park Fire Station to the scene. Multiple additional firefighting resources from various stations including Atteridgeville, Bosman, Innesdale, Heuweloord and Centurion fire stations were dispatched to the scene as backup,” it said.

The resources included two fire trucks, a water tanker and a unit from the district commander.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that several vehicles in a scrapyard were on fire. They immediately began with firefighting operations and stopped the fire from spreading to a nearby factory.

“The fire was extinguished at about 4:34pm.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Mattresses on fire outside factory

It was a busy day for Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department.

Also on Saturday afternoon, the Rosslyn Fire Station responded a blaze at a factory in Hennie Street.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters arrived to find foam mattresses and two steel containers on fire outside the factory. Firefighters had to douse flames on parts of the factory as well.

Firefighting resources from other stations were called to the scene as backup, he said.

These included four fire trucks, two water tankers and two foam tenders.

