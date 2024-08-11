South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

3 minute read

11 Aug 2024

12:02 pm

More than a dozen cars destroyed in Tshwane scrapyard fire

Saturday afternoon was busy for Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department as it had to deal with two fires.

Cars fire scrapyard Tshwane

Several cars were destroyed by a fire at a Pretoria scrapyard. Picture: X/@CityTshwane

A fire at a scrapyard in Pretoria led to more than a dozen cars being destroyed on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department said the fire broke out at an outbuilding in Malie Street, Booysens, at around 3pm.

Fire prevented from spreading to factory

“The [emergency call centre] immediately dispatched a grassfire unit and a rapid intervention unit from Philip Nel Park Fire Station to the scene. Multiple additional firefighting resources from various stations including Atteridgeville, Bosman, Innesdale, Heuweloord and Centurion fire stations were dispatched to the scene as backup,” it said.

ALSO READ: Pretoria storage facility gutted by fire

The resources included two fire trucks, a water tanker and a unit from the district commander.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that several vehicles in a scrapyard were on fire. They immediately began with firefighting operations and stopped the fire from spreading to a nearby factory.

“The fire was extinguished at about 4:34pm.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Mattresses on fire outside factory

It was a busy day for Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department.

Also on Saturday afternoon, the Rosslyn Fire Station responded a blaze at a factory in Hennie Street.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters arrived to find foam mattresses and two steel containers on fire outside the factory. Firefighters had to douse flames on parts of the factory as well.

Firefighting resources from other stations were called to the scene as backup, he said.

These included four fire trucks, two water tankers and two foam tenders.

ALSO READ: Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve burns for over two days

Read more on these topics

Fire Tshwane Tshwane Emergency Services

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Police and private security are now the cowboys in SA’s crime Wild West
News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
Celebs And Viral Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother
News Zuma’s ‘struggle’ to privately prosecute Ramaphosa continues [VIDEO]
South Africa Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palm Ridge court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES