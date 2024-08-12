Probe underway after twelve shops gutted by fire in Joburg CBD

There were also two fire incidents in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

Twelve small shops were gutted in a structural fire at the corner of Jeppe and Goud Street in Joubert Park on Sunday. Photo: Joburg EMS

Johannesburg (Joburg) Emergency Services (EMS) said they are investigating the cause of the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg in which at least 12 shops were gutted.

It is understood the blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon at the corner of Jeppe and Goud streets in Joubert Park.

Shops gutted

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said fireman responded to the fire incident call at 2.30pm and managed to contain the blaze after a few hours.

“12 Small shops were gutted by fire on corner Jeppe and Goud Street. No injuries were sustained. The cause of fire is under investigation by EMS Fire Inspectors. EMS continues to implore warehouse, shop owners and residents to always be extra cautious and ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off after use.”

Meanwhile there were two incidents in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

Cars destroyed

In the first incident, a fire at a scrapyard in Pretoria led to more than a dozen cars being destroyed

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said the blaze broke out at an outbuilding in Malie Street, Booysens, at around 3pm.

“The [emergency call centre] immediately dispatched a grassfire unit and a rapid intervention unit from Philip Nel Park Fire Station to the scene. Multiple additional firefighting resources from various stations including Atteridgeville, Bosman, Innesdale, Heuweloord and Centurion stations were dispatched to the scene as backup,” it said.

Factory fire

Earlier, the Rosslyn Fire Station responded to another blaze at a factory in Hennie Street.

Mnguni said emergency services arrived to find foam mattresses and two steel containers on alight outside the factory. Firefighters had to douse flames on parts of the factory as well.

Resources from other stations were called to the scene as backup, he said.

These included four trucks, two water tankers and two foam tenders.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell

