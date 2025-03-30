Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

The province will experience disruptive rain, resulting in localised flooding and excessive lightning

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Sunday.

The province will experience disruptive rain, resulting in localised flooding and excessive lightning

Weather warning

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an update on a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe weather.

“Severe thunderstorms with a high likelihood of minor impacts are expected over the escapement of Mpumalanga, including central parts of Gauteng and Tshwane, based on current observations.

“They will result in localized flooding of susceptible roads, bridges and settlements due to heavy downpours, as well as damages to informal houses or structures due to strong damaging winds and lightning,” Saws said.

Other warnings

Earlier, Saws warned of inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms for Mpumalanga and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN].

“Severe thunderstorms resulting in damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding are expected over the escarpment and lowveld of Mpumalanga as well as most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except the north-eastern and extreme north-western parts.”

Precautions

The eThekwini Municipality has urged the public to take note of the thunderstorms warning issued by the weather service.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana urged residents and motorists to take precautions

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads. They are advised to avoid travelling on bridges and roads as these may be vulnerable to flooding, and there could be sinkholes,” stated Sisilana

Disaster management

She added that the municipality’s disaster management unit and other emergency services are on standby and monitoring the forecasts.

“The public is advised to listen to radios, follow social media platforms and be on the lookout for updates. The City advises residents to exercise caution, stay indoors and not attempt to cross rivers and streams,” Sisilana advised.

Earlier this month,, heavy rain wreaked havoc in several areas in Gauteng, with floodwaters affecting Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Strubens Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park and Witkoppen Road.

